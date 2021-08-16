JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Police Department arrested a suspect Sunday following the destruction of property.
According to a news release, JCPD officers responded to the 10/12 Jackson Street housing complex to investigate a disturbance around 4:45 a.m.
Officers contacted a resident of the complex regarding a male subject with a metal pipe acting erratic, the release said.
Before the officer arrival, the subject entered an apartment and failed to answer knocks at his door.
According to the news release, officers entered the residence to check the well being of the resident and located an unresponsive male. Officers observed a broken metal pipe consistent with the witness description.
EMS responded and transported the subject for evaluation.
Maintenance was requested to the complex and determined that the damage was consistent with damage from an earlier call with the building fire sprinkler system.
Further investigation determined that the individual transported for evaluation had earlier damaged a water stand/valve on the ninth floor. The damaged valve allowed water to flood multiple levels of the building. Preliminary estimates indicate several hundred thousand dollars in structural damage, the release said.
While reviewing video footage, it was determined that the suspect damaged the ninth floor vestibule plate glass window, causing hundreds of damage hours earlier.
After being evaluated at the hospital, the subject was taken into custody and transported to the police department for an interview.
During the interview, the 27-year-old admitted to causing damage to the sprinkler water system and the plate glass window.
The male is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges for two counts of felony first degree property damage. No name has been released.