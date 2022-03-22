JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are in custody after the Cole County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1500 block of Lake Street in Jefferson City.

The search took place on Tuesday at approximately 8 a.m., with help from the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department SWAT team.

JCPD arrests two suspects, seizes more than 6 ounces of meth after narcotics raid

As a result of the search warrant, 6.3 ounces of methamphetamine was taken from the residence with the street value of approximately $5,000, a news release said. Officers also seized $2,954 from the home.

Two people were taken into custody for felony trafficking of methamphetamine. One of them had a felony parole absconder warrant. She was identified as Brittany Darnell.

Both suspects were transported to the Cole County Jail where they are awaiting formal charges.

