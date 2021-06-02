JCPD asking for help after church burglarized, damaged

JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City Police are investigating a burglary and destruction of property that occurred May 31 at a Jefferson City church, located at 1905 St. Mary's Boulevard.
The burglary and property damage occurred around 10:25 p.m. Monday at the Christian Fellowship Church, according to a news release.
JCPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the female suspect seen stealing from within the church and setting fire to a cross within.
Anyone with information or can identify the woman is encouraged to contact JCPD at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477.