JCPD asks for public's help in identifying assault suspect

JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying an assault suspect.
Police say the assault happened at a business in the 2200 block of Missouri Boulevard Friday around 2:15 p.m. Officers were told the suspect fled the scene after he was a pursued by a witness and a victim.
The suspect is described as 5'10 to 6'0. He was wearing a dark color Ecko Unlimited brand t-shirt, light color pants and dark shoes.
He was last seen running across the parking lot and disappeared between Hobby Lobby and O'Reilly's automotive, according to JCPD.
JCPD said it has exhausted its current leads and asks the public to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information can contact JCPD at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477.