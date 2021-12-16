COLE COUNTY − Thunderstorms around parts of the Midwest Wednesday night attracted attention and concern from residents, especially those in Cole County.
Outdoor warning sirens were activated in Cole County just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night as wind gusted at a speed of 35 mph, according to a weather station at the Jefferson City Municipal Airport.
However, according to Jefferson City's updated outdoor warning siren policy from August, sirens are only to be triggered during "destructive" damage threats of 80 mph thunderstorm winds or 2.75-inch diameter hail, and during tornado warnings.
According to Lt. David Williams of the Jefferson City Police Department, the department has the authority to activate the warning sirens without a threat of 80 mph winds.
"The sirens went off because the decision was made to set the sirens off. We control the activation of the sirens. So that's why the sirens went off," he said.
The press release sent out in early August said the "Jefferson City Police Department Communications Center will be activating the Cole County and Jefferson City outdoor warning sirens when the National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning with a "destructive" classification."
Lt. Williams said they "received information" that made them worry and that's why they took action Wednesday night. He did not elaborate where the information came from or what it entailed.
One Jefferson City resident said he is worried if the outdoor warning sirens continue to go off at levels below the policy, people may become desensitized to the sound and not seek safety.
"Some people aren't going to know what the sirens are trying to indicate and then the people that do know that it might be a severe thunderstorm warning, I wouldn't know how to differentiate the two," Kyle Linnenbrink said.
The National Weather Service added the new "destructive" category in August to better convey the severity of storms.
The three severe thunderstorm categories include:
- "Destructive" damage threat: 80 mph thunderstorm winds or 2.75-inch diameter hail. This will trigger outdoor warning sirens.
- "Considerable" damage threat: 70 mph thunderstorm winds or 1.75-inch diameter hail. This will not trigger outdoor warning sirens.
- "Base" damage threat: 58 mph thunderstorm winds or one-inch diameter hail. This category is the same as the previous policies and will not trigger outdoor warning sirens.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), only 10% of all thunderstorms in the nation reach the "destructive" category each year.