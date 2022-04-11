JEFFERSON CITY - A juvenile was detained by Jefferson City police after the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle over the weekend.
On April 9, Jefferson City police officers responded to suspicious activity in the area of 1300 Dixon Drive.
When they arrived, officers said they saw a vehicle speed by. Just moments later, they said they found the vehicle crashed and abandoned. Contact with the owner determined that the vehicle had been stolen moments prior to officers responding to the area.
One juvenile male was located and taken into custody. He was taken to the Cole County Juvenile Attention Center awaiting formal charges for tampering with a motor vehicle.
In a news release, JCPD warned residents to lock their car doors to prevent theft. JCPD said it has seen an increase in theft reports.
One of the common items being stolen is firearms. In the past month, the department said it has taken reports of five incidents of guns stolen from vehicles, 10 incidents of other thefts from vehicles and seven incidents of actual motor vehicle thefts.
No forced entry has been reported on any vehicle.