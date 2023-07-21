JEFFERSON CITY - A crash involving four cars injured two people in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 54 near Route W in Jefferson City Thursday evening.
The crash happened around 8:57 p.m., according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.
The crash reportedly happened after a Jefferson City woman failed to notice two vehicles stopped at a work zone. Her Subaru Outback rear-ended a Toyota Prius, which then ran off the left side of the road and hit the median cable. The Subaru went on to hit semi trailer and then caught fire.
Debris from the Subaru also struck a Chevrolet Converse, according to JCPD.
Both the driver of the Outback and Prius suffered moderate injuries. EMS transported both of the drivers from the scene. Officials also towed both vehicles from the scene because of disabling damage.