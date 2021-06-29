JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to reports of a disturbance involving a weapon Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers found a victim and a witness outside an apartment building, in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street around 1:08 a.m. They told the officers the suspect was inside the residence with a handgun.

According to the witness, the suspect produced a handgun and racked a round into the chamber before stating “I’m going to kill everyone."

The suspect was contacted via cell phone, and after multiple commands, he exited the residence. He was taken into custody, and a child was located in a rear bedroom unharmed, a news release said.

The suspect is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges.