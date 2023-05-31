JEFFERSON CITY − Police have opened an investigation after a man was found dead Tuesday morning near a set of train tracks in Jefferson City.
Jefferson City police say they were called to the area of Riverview Drive and Wind River Drive around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report that a person had been struck by a train.
Officers found a deceased male near the tracks. His identity has not been determined yet, according to JCPD.
Traffic on the tracks was restricted for two hours while emergency personnel and investigators from Union Pacific were on scene. Police said the area is "not in a location frequented by pedestrians."
Police say their investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.