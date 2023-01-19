JEFFERSON CITY - Police and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the West Truman Boulevard River Region Credit Union Thursday morning.
Jefferson City police officers were called to the location around 9 a.m. after an employee said a male suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money.
Employees complied with the suspect's demands and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Officers say they do not have a description of the suspect to release at this time. Their investigation remains ongoing.
The credit union posted on Facebook and said the west location would be closed for the remainder of Thursday.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400, or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477 or at jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.