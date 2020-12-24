JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating the death of a subject found in the 600 block of Commercial Way.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jefferson City Communications received a call for a subject lying in the roadway.
Officers located William Johnson, 41, who was unresponsive and not breathing, according to a release.
It was determined that Johnson was deceased on scene. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time.
Family members have been notified. The investigation is ongoing and is currently being investigated by JCPD's traffic unit.
Anyone with information is urged to contact JCPD at 573-634- 6400, Crimestoppers 573-659-TIPS (8477) or visit their website.
Business owners and residents in the area are especially asked to review recordings for potential persons and /or vehicles in the area prior to the original call.
[Editor's Note: A previous version stated the body was found on Commercial Avenue. It has been since changed to say Commercial Way.]