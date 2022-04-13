JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries and car thefts that happened early Wednesday morning.
JCPD said seven local businesses, including pawn stores and restaurants, reported burglaries just after midnight. Officers said they found five of the businesses were actually burglarized and the other two were damaged during attempted entries.
Around the same time, officers said they responded to 700 West Stadium for a car theft. The victim reported they were approached by two suspects, and one showed a handgun and demanded the keys. The victim was not injured and gave officers the suspects' direction of travel.
JCPD said two other vehicles were reported stolen from the west side of Jefferson City on Tuesday night. Both vehicles were recovered, with no signs of forced entry.
Just earlier this week, JCPD warned of an increase of car thefts due to unlocked vehicles.
The department asks anyone with information to contact them at 573-634-6400 or Crimestoppers at 573-659-8477.