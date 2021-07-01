JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department has issued an endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult, Benjamin Seaton.
He was last seen on June 29 around 10 p.m.
Seaton is a Black male, 61 years old, about 6’03” and 193 pounds. Seaton has black hair and brown eyes; however it is currently unknown what he is wearing. Seaton often wears glasses and is possibly unshaven.
If you see or come in contact with Seaton, you should call 911 as soon as you are in a safe place to do so, or call JCPD at 573-634-6400.
Seaton has been diagnosed with epilepsy, diabetes, and severe mental health and cognitive issues.
Seaton left a residential facility on foot without his necessary medications. He does not have a family or a vehicle in Missouri.
While authorities do not know where Seaton is heading, they do know he had false ideas of having a family home near Kansas City, Mo.