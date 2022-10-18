JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police and administration from the Jefferson City School District are investigating threats made on social media allegedly made by a Capital City High School student.
CCHS Principal Ben Meldrum said law enforcement received a report Tuesday that a Capital City student was posing as a former student and made threats toward the school on social media. He did not go into detail about the alleged threats.
JCPD and JCSD administration said they immediately launched an investigation. They found the student who made the threat was not in school Tuesday and that full disciplinary actions will be taken. That could mean removal from school for an undetermined amount of time, Meldrum said.
"These types of behaviors and threats made in person or online will not be tolerated at CCHS," Meldrum wrote. "Students found making such threats will be suspended and referred for expulsion and/or police charges."
JCSD encourages students who see something, to say something.