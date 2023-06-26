JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police say they found a loaded handgun and drugs on three juveniles after officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon.
The three juveniles were taken into custody after reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Waverly Street around 4:25 p.m., according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.
A caller provided officers with descriptions of the suspects and their direction of travel, according to the department. Based on the information given, officers located a group of subjects in the 1400 block of Missouri Boulevard.
Police said they recovered a large number of narcotics and a loaded Taurus handgun that had been defaced and believed to be stolen.
Officers also collected spent shell casings from the original scene that were consistent with the seized firearm, police said.
There was no property destruction or injuries, according to JCPD.
The three individuals were transported to the Juvenile Attention Center and released to juvenile authorities. JCPD said charges are being sought for unlawful use of weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a controlled substance.