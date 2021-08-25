JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. on a vehicle, after identifying the driver as a suspect who has multiple felony warrants.
The suspect, Eric Kidd, 28, of Jefferson City, has warrants out for the charges of stalking and burglary.
Kidd ignored commands to exit the vehicle from officer and then fled from the scene in his vehicle, according to a news release. The vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers. A short time later, Kidd’s vehicle was found abandoned in the middle of the roadway on Hogan Drive.
Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, but Kidd was not located and remains at large.