JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft scheme.
JCPD said multiple thefts had taken place at Home Goods, located at 3535 Missouri Boulevard.
According to the department, the scheme included a distraction technique where multiple suspects overwhelm the victim in conversation, while their associate grabs the victim's credit cards from their purse or shopping cart.
Within minutes, JCPD said, the suspects used the stolen credit cards at other businesses and purchased gift cards worth more than $5,000.
JCPD identified three suspects; two females and one male. It also identified a white SUV as the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information about the thefts should contact JCPD at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477 or jeffcitycrimestoppers.com