JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Police Department has released details regarding an unresponsive man found on the 600 block of Commercial Way on Dec. 24.
According to JCPD, William Johnson, 41, died of hypothermia. The autopsy results were received Monday afternoon. The case has been classified as an accidental death.
Temperatures were in the 10s that night, with wind chills below 0, according to the First Alert Weather team.
Lifesaving efforts were conducted on Thursday morning when JCPD arrived to the scene, but Johnson was declared deceased at the scene.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jefferson City Communications received a call for a subject lying in the roadway.