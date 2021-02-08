JEFFERSON CITY - A new scam is trying to solicit money from people while posing as "The National Police Association."
The Jefferson City Police Department says they have received multiple inquiries regarding the company.
The company is located in Stafford, Texas and has reached out to multiple citizens in the Jefferson City and Cole County area requesting donations.
JCPD says although the organization is a registered 501(c) 3 organization; none of the funds collected help local law enforcement.
The donation form says "Jefferson City Alert Area" but JCPD has not created that alert for the community through their agency.
JCPD says there are a number of worthy investigations in the Jefferson City/Cole County area and they urge residents to make a donation with a local charity.