JEFFERSON CITY − Gerbes on Schotthill Woods Drive in Jefferson City was evacuated of customers Monday morning after a reported bomb threat. Police said they found no such device and allowed the store to reopen an hour later.
A person reportedly called the store around 7:27 a.m. and reported a bomb had been planted inside, according to Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams.
Customers and employees were evacuated before emergency personnel searched the area. No devices were located, and the store reopened by 8:27 a.m., according to Williams.
Police say their preliminary investigation has "determined there is no immediate threat to the community."
Several other Gerbes stores in the region received similar calls Monday morning, according to JCPD.
The Eldon Police Department posted on Facebook that its Gerbes also received a threat. Missouri Capitol Police assisted the police department in investigating and found no device in the store.
The Lake Sun reported two other stores in Kansas received the threats, as well.