JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department opened applications for its Citizens' Police Academy Wednesday.
The nine-week program is designed to enhance the department's partnership with its community, as well as increase the knowledge and understanding of the police department's responsibilities and actions, according to JCPD.
Topics of the academy include a tour of the police department, drug enforcement, the Community Action Team, use of force and firearms. A "ride-along" with patrol officers is also offered.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to sign up. The department said it's looking for well-informed citizens who are aware of the mission, resources, practices and services of JCPD.
The academy meets at the police department, located at 401 Monroe St., from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting on Aug. 30 through Oct. 25.
An application must be submitted, which can be found below, and all applicants are subject to a criminal background check. Final decisions of admission are at the discretion of JCPD.
For any questions, call Sgt. Jason Payne at 573-634-6400 or email at japyne@jeffersoncitymo.gov.