JEFFERSON CITY - A police officer is recovering following a dog attack Monday night.
Jefferson City police says officers were called to the Days Inn on Jefferson Street around 5:15 p.m. for a report of trespassing.
A suspect was inside their vehicle on the property when officers arrived. JCPD said officers saw narcotics in plain view and told the suspect they were under arrest.
Police say the suspect refused to exit the vehicle. After multiple tries, officers removed the suspect. The suspect then ordered his two dogs to attack the officers, police said.
One officer received multiple dog bites, which punctured his legs and arms. The officer fired his gun at the attacking dog in defense, police said.
The suspect and his two dogs retreated back to the vehicle.
Additional officers arrived on scene and the suspect was taken into custody. The dogs were taken into custody of JCPD's Animal Services.
The officer was treated and released for his injuries. Additional treatment may be necessary after examinations of the dogs for vaccination status, JCPD said.
The suspect was taken to the Cole County Jail awaiting charges for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and first-degree assault on a special victim. Their identity has not yet been released by JCPD.