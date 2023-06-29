JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 50/63.
Jefferson City police responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of U.S. 50/63 at Jefferson Street around 5:28 p.m.
According to JCPD, a man from Monroe City experienced an apparent braking malfunction in his Ford F-250 and was unable to stop for a red light. The truck hit a Chevrolet Impala, which was headed south on Jefferson Street, then ran off the side of the road and struck a yield sign.
The man was not injured, but the driver of the Impala had moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.
The truck had extensive damage, and the Impala was totaled.
Traffic in the area was diverted for approximately 30 minutes while JCPD's Traffic Unit investigated the scene.