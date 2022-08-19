JEFFERSON CITY − Police in Jefferson City will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign, which starts Friday and runs through Sept. 5.
Jefferson City Police says there will be additional officers on duty looking for those who choose to drive impaired. The additional staffing is made available by grants provided to the police department from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Division of Highway and Traffic Safety, according to a news release.
JCPD will also participate in "Saturation Saturday" on Aug. 27.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F will also conduct DWI saturations in Boone County through Aug. 21.
Troop F will patrol the Lake of the Ozarks for DWI saturations on Aug. 20, 26 and 27.
Both saturations are an effort to reduce traffic fatalities, the troop said on Twitter.
JCPD reminds drivers that getting behind the wheel after you've been drinking is a "terrible idea" and that you should also not get in a vehicle with someone who has been drinking.
"Don't become a statistic; be a hero and convince those around you to make the smart decision; don't drink and drive," the news release said. "Always designate a sober driver."