JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Missouri Boulevard that occurred Tuesday around 8:53 a.m.
Jefferson City resident James W. Baysinger was killed after he was ejected from his motorcycle and suffered head injuries.
The police department says in a press release 38-year-old Tanisha Coleman was traveling westbound and made a left turn at the intersection of Missouri Boulevard and Ohio Street.
She thn collided with 46-year-old Baysinger, who was riding eastbound on Missouri Boulevard, the release said.
Baysinger was ejected from his motorcycle and was found with serious injuries to his head. He was not wearing a helmet, the release said.
Medics transported him to a trauma center, where he died of his injuries.
Coleman was not injured.
The JCPD Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.
Both eastbound lanes of Missouri Boulevard were closed between Michigan and Ohio streets between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.