JEFFERSON CITY- One man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit and a stolen firearm was recovered Wednesday.
Members of the Jefferson City Police Department’s Community Action Team attempted to stop a vehicle to conduct a warrant investigation Wednesday afternoon around 4:12 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Charles E. Davis Jr., failed to stop and a pursuit began.
The chase ended on Monroe Street and responding officers to the area located the vehicle crashed into a retaining wall on West Ashley Street.
Witnesses in the area said that Davis appeared injured and limped away from the scene after crawling from the crashed car.
Officers began searching for Davis and in the immediate area that Davis crawled from the vehicle, a firearm was recovered. The firearm was recently reported stolen to the JCPD.
Davis was arrested for the outstanding felony warrants for distribution of a controlled substance.
New charges were submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor for unlawful use of weapons, person prohibited, stealing, firearm and resisting arrest.
Davis is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous criminal convictions.
The arrest comes after JCPD announced a string of thefts in the community Wednesday, includes a large amount of firearms.