JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested Monday following reports that he allegedly threatened a group of juveniles with a firearm, according to a Jefferson City Police Department news release.
The 45-year-old suspect is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges for four counts of fourth-degree assault, according to the release.
At about 7:30 a.m. Monday, dispatchers received a call about an alleged assault in the 100 block of North Ventura Avenue, the release said.
Officers located four juveniles and gathered statements that led to the suspect's arrest, according to the release.
The suspect reportedly admitted to yelling at the group of juveniles but denied possessing or pointing a handgun at the group, according to the release. No weapon was recovered from the suspect or his residence, the release said.
The release said the suspect was upset about the four juveniles' treatment of his child. Authorities did not share the suspect's identity.