JEFFERSON CITY- A suspect was arrested in correlation with a shooting at the Linc Wednesday afternoon, according to a Jefferson City Police Department press release.
De’Angelo S. Hawley, Jr., 19, of Kansas City was charged with four counts of first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapons stemming from the shooting, which left four people injured.
Hawley was taken into custody by police Thursday evening and is considered a suspect in the shooting.
When Jefferson City Police and Lincoln University Police arrived at the Linc, they found two victims suffering from gunshots.
Emergency medical services arrived and transported both victims to a local hospital.
Two more victims were identified while officers were at the scene and proceeded to self-transport to Capitol Region hospital.
Three of the four victims that were initially transported to Capitol Region hospital were moved to University Hospital in Columbia for more extensive treatment.
There was also property damage to vehicles, which were towed for evidence.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400, CrimeStoppers 573-659-TIPS (8477) or their website.