JEFFERSON CITY —Jefferson City police took three people into custody after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Officers stopped the vehicle at 5:17 a.m. for suspicious activity.
The driver could not identify the owner of the vehicle and was unwilling to discuss how he gained possession, according to a statement from JCPD.
Officers recovered a stolen firearm from the vehicle. A second weapon was also recovered, and officers are attempting to locate the owners to determine if it was also stolen.
The driver, 21-year-old Joshua Davis, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for Domestic Assault, and charges are being submitted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Violation of an Order of Protection and Driving While Suspended.
A second adult, a 23-year-old, was taken into custody for possession of the known stolen weapon.
A third occupant was reported as a missing person, identified as a runaway juvenile, and taken into custody. The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Attention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
Following the incident, the Jefferson City Police Department has issued a crime alert after several recent incidents of thefts from vehicles.
The police department is urging residents and visitors to be vigilant of any suspicious activity and reminds residents to secure vehicles.