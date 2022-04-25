JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) is in the process of hiring a new police chief.
Applications for the position closed on March 20, but the city still has to go through two interview committees before the position can be filled.
Current Police Chief Roger Schroeder announced his retirement in February but has agreed to stay until he is replaced.
The hiring of a new police chief comes as JCPD and other police departments nationwide are facing severe staffing shortages.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, on average, officers spend 8 months training before they can patrol the streets alone. This statistic means that it could take years to fill the open jobs across the country.
In order to incentivize individuals to join the police department and fire department, back in November, Jefferson City voters approved a .25% sales tax that goes toward salaries for the city's public safety employees.
Jefferson City Administrator Steven Crowell said the sales tax went into effect April 1. He said the city probably won't see the revenues coming in from the tax until July.
"What Jefferson City is experiencing is not atypical," Crowell said. "We hope and anticipate the sales tax increase will help us address some of those vacancies."
The sales tax will hopefully help JCPD in terms of recruitment and retention.
As for the police chief hiring process, Crowell said they still have to go through the initial interview process and then schedule interviews with the 19 applicants for the position.
Crowell said the interview committee will contain a wide range of individuals.
"It will be a mix of community members, different organizations and individuals that will most likely hold in-person interviews," he said.
Crowell said the city is taking the hiring process seriously and hopes to find someone who will make a positive impact on the community.
"We are looking for someone who is familiar with and supportive of a 21st century policing philosophy," Crowell said. "Someone who works with the community and gets input from the community."
Crowell also said the city is looking for a police chief that is interested in making smart changes for the people of Jefferson City.
He said the interviews will be in the next week or so and he expects the decision to be made in the next month, if not more.
If you would like to apply to be apply for an officer position, visit the city's website.
According to the website, JCPD officers can receive a $10,000 incentive with Missouri POST Certified Candidates and a $5,000 incentive without POST certifications, plus paid police academy.