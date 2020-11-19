JEFFERSON CITY- One man was arrested after a routine traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit, then a foot pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson City.
Cody Umfleet, 29, of Lake Ozark, was taken to the Cole County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant for burglary. Numerous other charges were submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor for review.
According to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop, due to a driving violation, in the 1900 block of Missouri Boulevard Wednesday around 3:15 p.m.
The officer did not believe the information provided was accurate during the initial contact. As the officer began to re-approach, Umfleet sped away from the stop.
A vehicle pursuit then began northbound onto Dix Road and onto Highway 50 West. Officers determined his speed and overall driving were too reckless and ended the pursuit.
Officers then began receiving reports of a reckless driver on Highway 179 near West Truman. The description of the vehicle matched the previous pursued vehicle.
A second pursuit then began, while the vehicle traveled north out of the city.
The Cole County Sheriff's Department became involved and chased the vehicle onto Scott Station Road, Elston Road, Wade Road and then back onto Highway 179. The pursuit was ended a second time.
Officers then located an abandoned and unoccupied vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 179. A perimeter was established, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Air division, along with a Jefferson City Police K-9 unit, assisted.
JCPD started to receive information from citizens and motorists about the suspect's location. Umfleet was then seen by authorities near Highway 179 and Route T. A foot pursuit then began.
Umfleet was located in a wooded area and refused to surrender. With help from the K-9 unit, he was finally taken into custody at approximately 6:16 p.m.