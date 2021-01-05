JEFFERSON CITY — Two minors crashed a stolen car after a chase on Monday night.
According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, a 2014 Dodge Caravan was stolen at 6:45 p.m. from 213 Ashley Street. An officer saw the van around 7:30 p.m. on West High Street.
According to the release, the officer followed the van and attempted to make a traffic stop, which led to the driver accelerating and traveling at high speeds through the streets.
After chasing the van for several blocks, the officer lost sight of it. Officers located the van at the 1000 block of High Street crashed on its side, according to the release.
Two minor occupants had to be extracted from the car and were taken to a hospital with injuries.
According to the release, neither will be identified at this time.