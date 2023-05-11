JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting mid-Missouri residents of resurfacing phone scams. Scammers are reportedly posing as law enforcement or federal agencies to threaten arrest, a fine or deportation if warrants or debts aren’t immediately paid.
Scammers employ a technique called spoofing to tailor caller ID that reflects proper agency names. A scammer anywhere in world can hold a local number and caller ID of actual Jefferson City police officers, according to the department.
JCPD says legitimate law enforcement and federal agencies do not place such calls and do not threaten citizens. Citizens will not be asked to verify personal information or accept credit card or banking information over the phone.
Those matters are handled via paper documentation, typically served in person by a uniformed officer, JCPD said.
If you receive a call and are unsure if the conversation is authentic, the police department requests you contact them at 573-634-6400 immediately.