JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Police Department is encouraging citizens to lock their cars and homes during the holiday shopping season this year.
The reminder comes after an increase in theft reports from motor vehicles within the last several months.
Among other reports of theft, one item taken includes a large amount of firearms. At this point in time, the JCPD has seen 35 instances of gun theft from vehicles, residences, businesses and other public spaces within the area.
In addition to the theft of miscellaneous belongings, there has been an increase in the theft of motor vehicles-- none of which have been reported with forced entry.
As the holiday season approaches, JCPD reminds people to be diligent with items left in vehicles and to never leave valuables out in the open.
"We need your help to fight crime, so to make it harder for thieves to get your valuables," a press release from the JCPD stated.