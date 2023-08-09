JEFFERSON CITY — A woman was arrested Tuesday night after she reportedly crashed into a road sign and threatened construction workers with a hatchet.
Jennifer Berry, 44, is charged with five felonies, including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
She is also charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of fourth-degree assault on a special victim and driving while intoxicated.
Around 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, Jefferson City police responded to a call at the Missouri River Bridge from construction workers in the area.
Officers found that Berry had driven a pickup truck into a "ramp closed" sign and then collided with barriers around the construction site, according to court documents. The truck had a flat tire, and the suspect reportedly blamed the workers for it.
After the crash, Berry reportedly left the truck and began to threaten the workers in the area with a hatchet. One officer on the scene said that Berry had several tools in her hands, including a long-handled crow bar.
After several commands from police, Berry let go of the tools and was taken into custody, police said.
According to the arresting officer, open containers of alcohol were within plain view in Berry's vehicle. Berry's eyes were bloodshot and watery, and she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, court documents said. She also had slurring speech and was "belligerent."
After the investigation and transportation of Berry to the jail, officers said they found narcotics in the transport area of the police car.
No workers were harmed in the incident.
Berry is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail. No hearings have been scheduled in her case.