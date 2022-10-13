JCSD and Lincoln University announce new cybersecurity partnership

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District (JCSD) and Lincoln University of Missouri (LU) announced a new partnership Thursday to bolster a new cybersecurity career pipeline.
Project REACH is a program funded by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) with CYBER.ORG.
The program will work to connect K-12 students to Historically Black College or University cybersecurity and computer science programs to help close the diversity gap in the cybersecurity workforce.
Capital City High School and Jefferson City High School are the first school to partner with Project REACH.
The project will include curriculum from CYBER.ORG and will be implemented into courses at both of the schools. The project will work to increase enrollment at the computer science program at Lincoln University.
The president for LU said they are honors to help lead this program for high school students.
“Working together with the Jefferson City School District and Project REACH, we are creating a seamless pathway for students from our local high schools to earn Lincoln University diplomas—providing equity to help students fulfill their dreams and also helping to fill a great need in our nation’s workforce,” Dr. John Moseley said.
The Jefferson City School District superintendent also said he is excited to provide students with better access to cybersecurity education.
JCSD will start implementing the new curriculum into its computer science courses this school year.