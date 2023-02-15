JEFFERSON CITY − After receiving their first direct cybersecurity lesson from Cyber.ORG's Project REACH last Thursday, Jefferson City high schools are ready to partake in a difference making future.
Last October, Lincoln University reached a partnership with the Jefferson City School District to bring Project REACH to its schools. The program is funded by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in conjunction with CYBER.ORG.
The goal is to connect K-12 students to cybersecurity and computer science programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) around the country. The effort hopes to close the diversity gap in the cybersecurity workforce, but also to fill a great number of positions in an expanding industry.
While the CYBER.ORG curriculum will not be implemented into school courses until next year, Jefferson City and Capital City High Schools are currently holding after-school clubs to fill the gap in teaching. For students, it is an opportunity to become certified through the Computing Technology and Industry Association.
Christopher Herriman oversees the cybersecurity club at JCHS, while Jonathan Lindquist oversees it at CCHS.
"The camaraderie with both schools, what John is doing over there at Capital, and with what we're doing here, they're making new friends as well as learning," Herriman said.
Students are taught various things like coding, how to identify and prevent phishing attacks, and overall how to use those ideas for a future career.
This will open multiple avenues for students to take in the cybersecurity field once graduated from high school. Once implemented into curriculum, certification will be encouraged and easier to obtain in coursework.
Overall, it will expand collegiate options and create a pipeline to LU's computer science programs, which the university is committed to developing. The university is currently working on starting a security sciences institute at the school.
"There are future opportunities to develop this as well. It's one of the reasons why we've been getting some interest from both state and national corporate entities who are interested in potentially sponsoring or partnering with the program to help support it," Dr. Darius Watson, executive director of academic initiatives at LU, said.
LU and the JCSD are the only institutions in Missouri partaking in the Project REACH program.
"We are looking to ultimately add a partner school from both St. Louis and Kansas City to truly make this a statewide initiative," Watson said.