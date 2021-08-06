JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District (JCSD)announced its 2021-2022 re-entry plan Friday but has yet to make a decision on whether or not masks will be required.
JCSD was one of the largest districts in the state to remain in-person last school year despite the many challenges that were faced with COVID-19.
The school district is welcoming students back in person again this year starting Aug. 23. The district will keep many of the same protocols from last year.
A decision on whether masks will be required for staff and students inside the school building will be made no later than Monday, Aug. 16.
Some notable changes from the school district that differ from last year are as follows:
- Students will begin moving out of their primary classrooms for music, art, library and PE. They will remain in cohort groups and seating charts will be used;
- Some schools will begin allowing students to eat meals in the cafeteria again, within their small groups, while maintaining social distance, and using seating charts;
- Schools will no longer monitor thermal cameras at building entrances or scan temperatures in car lines. The cameras will stay in place, and if a temperature above 100.4 is detected building staff will be notified;
- Masks will not be required when students are outside for recess. Students will be encouraged to maintain social distancing outdoors and will play with classroom cohorts;
- Masks will be required on the school bus for both students and drivers per a federal order issued by the CDC that requires masks on all school buses and other public transportation.
All families were notified this morning, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, of the action plan. Visit the "Back to JC Schools 2021-2022 Re-entry Plan" or visit the district's website for more information.