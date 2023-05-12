JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City School District announced the hiring of four new assistant principals for the 2023-24 school year: Dr. L Steven Barnes, Cory Walk, Melissa Vernon and April Rustemeyer.
Dr. L Steven Barnes
Barnes, the current Morgan County R-II School superintendent, will serve as an assistant principal at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
He started his career as a science teacher. He eventually made his way up to assistant principal and later to superintendent over several school districts.
Although he received his bachelor's degree in fisheries and wildlife, his master's is in education and his doctorate is in educational leadership.
Cory Walk
Walk will also serve as an assistant principal at Thomas Jefferson Middle School where he has served as the in-school suspension teacher since 2019l
His career started as an at-risk teacher and behavioral intervention teacher, before moving into physical education.
His bachelor's degree is in human service agency management and recreation management, and his master's is in education administration.
Melissa Vernon
Vernon will transition from her current position as an instructional coach at East Elementary School to assistant principal at Pioneer Trial Elementary.
She spent a total of 17 years teaching before coming to her position at East Elementary School.
Her bachelor's degree is in elementary education with an early childhood endorsement, while her master's is in administration.
April Rustemeyer
Rustemeyer will move from her position as a kindergarten teacher at Moreau Heights Elementary to assistant principal for the Southwest Early Childhood Center.
Her career started in preschool and later began teaching kindergarten at several schools.
She holds a bachelor's in early childhood education and a master's in educational administration.