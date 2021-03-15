JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City School Board of Education met at 6 p.m. and did not come to a decision on the 70 minute dismissals on Monday's for next school year.
In this meeting the counsel went and worked thought different budget items, but reserved the early dismissals for a future meeting. The board wanted more time to make the decision.
In the last meeting on Feb. 22, the board approved a new school year calendar. Changes include a two-week winter break, three full days for Thanksgiving break and school ending before Memorial Day.
The times that the students would be released goes as follows. Elementary students would leave at 1:35 instead of 2:45; middle school students would leave at 2:40 instead of 3:50; and high school students would leave at 2:30 instead of 3:40, according to an early release FAQ.
One of the reasons for the early dismissal would be to give teachers more time to meet and work on lesson plans. Some teachers see the extra time as very valuable.
"We end up having to work after school a lot, so having 70 minutes a week will give us an opportunity to be with our team members and to be planning and not having to put that time outside of our contracted hours," Kayler Meyerpeter, an elementary teacher in the JCSD, said.
Some parents are not supportive of the change, as the early dismissal will put them in an uncomfortable spot.
"If I have to leave work early to pick up my kid that affects the ability to pay my bills... If I don't work Mondays, I'm not going to have a job," John Miller, who has a third grader in the district, said.
If the item is passed in the future, it would take effect next school year. The next public meeting is set for April 12th at 6:00pm on the Miller Performing Art Center.