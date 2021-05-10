JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Monday that the last day of school will be Thursday, May 27.
The district says it is forgiving several of the snow make-up days to show "deep appreciation for the hard work during this school year."
Thursday, May 27 will be a 3-hour early release for students.
According to Superintendent Dr. Larry Linthacum, the district will remain above the state minimum hours for school districts. He said he hopes the time will give students and staff the opportunity to "take a respite from the classroom as they prepare for summer school and their return to class this fall."
The letter to parents Monday also says the district was the one of the largest in the state to provide in-seat learning this school year.
According to the district COVID tracker, there are currently two active COVID cases district wide. There has been a cumulative 290 student cases and 213 staff cases this school year. 548 student were considered close contacts and 72 staff members.
The last day was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 3, based on weather makeup days.