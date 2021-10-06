JEFFERSON CITY - The first Wednesday of October is Walk to School Day for elementary students all throughout the world.
The day aims to boost physical activity among children, decrease traffic on the road and build connections between kids and other staff.
Nine out of the 11 schools in the Jefferson City School District will participate in the Walk to School Day. The other two schools will take a break throughout the day to do some physical activity as well.
Those who might not be as close to school can still participate in the walk by being taken to one of the drop off locations.
"This actually targets the kids that don't get to walk because they live too far away, or a certain location where they can't get the access," JC Healthy Schools coordinator Kelsey Chrisman said.
Each school has two places where students are dropped off, and then they can walk five to 10 minutes to school with their friends and faculty members.
"I think the two things we focus on is one healthier habits in general, that walk to school can be 10 minutes of that physical activity that you get every day and then to building relationships," Chrisman said.
JC Healthy Schools program aims to bring lifelong healthy habits, not just in school but afterwards too.
Chrisman says the 10 minute walk to school keeps kids moving right at the start of the day, and it also gives them the chance to connect with people that they might not know as well.
"In the past, we've had 10 plus JC staff from the building, volunteer walk with these kids, and the conversations that you get to have on that walk to school, or maybe we started a hand clapping chant on the way to school, and we're just having fun," Chrisman said.
The day also hopes to decrease the amount of car in pickup lines and reduce the emissions.
Walking with kids to school also gives the chance to practice safety.
"It comes down to simply as staying on the sidewalk, walk, don't run," Chrisman. "But still teaching that safety of walking to school, even if you were to do it on your own."
Students will meet at their assigned spots at 7 a.m.
Participating buildings include Cedar Hill, East, Lawson, Moreau Heights, North, Pioneer Trail, South, Thorpe Gordon, and West elementary schools.