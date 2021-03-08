JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City School Board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday night, to vote whether or not to have early dismissals on Mondays starting next school year.
In the last meeting on Feb. 22, the board approved a new school year calendar. Changes include a two week winter break, three full days for Thanksgiving break and school ending before Memorial Day.
Now the board is set to vote on an early dismissal every Monday for students. Elementary students would leave at 1:35 instead of 2:45; middle school students would leave at 2:40 instead of 3:50; and high school students would leave at 2:30 instead of 3:40, according to an early release FAQ.
One of the reasons for the early dismissal would be to give teachers more time to meet and work on lesson plans. Some teachers see the extra time as very valuable.
"We end up having to work after school a lot, so having 70 minutes a week will give us an opportunity to be with our team members and to be planning and not having to put that time outside of our contracted hours," Kayler Meyerpeter, an elementary teacher in the JCSD, said.
Some parents are not supportive of the change, as the time change will put them in an uncomfortable spot.
"If I have to leave work early to pick up my kid that affects the ability to pay my bills... If I don't work Mondays, I'm not going to have a job," John Miller, who has a third grader in the district, said.
The meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. KOMU 8 will update this story a final vote occurs.