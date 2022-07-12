JEFFERSON CITY − Emergency dispatch centers across the state are reporting staffing shortages. With the shortage, callers may experience longer wait times, and some departments are working to fix that.
In Jefferson City, the call center is short six personnel. It usually has 20 dispatchers, but only has 14 on staff right now.
“Ideally, we would have four on per shift because we have a law enforcement, a fire, a call taker and also county fire dispatcher,” Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde said. “So ideally, we would have four, but currently, we only have three [per shift].”
Wilde adds that the signs pointing to this shortage in staff have been there for years.
“I think the initial signs for us were that we were getting many fewer applications coming in for these positions," Wilde said. "Where once we would have hundreds of applicants for a few positions. Now we’re down in the thirties and forties. So just the lack of applicants was a huge sign that we're going to have the type of shortage we are seeing now.”
City officials are looking to find ways to increase the numbers in the communications center, even discussing the possibility of adding a pay raise to those who work in that office. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said raises are in discussion with the council.
“We support our law enforcement here," Tergin said. "We support our first responders and people in those communications positions. Their job centers around being able to keep that communication linked between the public making those calls and our first responders, police, and fire.”
Mayor Tergin would not guarantee raises to those in the communications department, but she did say that Jefferson City will continue to support its law enforcement and first responders, adding that they are committed to working on salaries to keep the recruitment and retention flowing.