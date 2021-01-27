Jefferson City adds new clear well holding up to one million gallons of drinking water

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is adding a new clear well that will hold up to one million gallons of drinking water for residents.
Missouri American Water completed construction on a $11 million clear well that provides drinking water for customers. A new high-service pump station was also built next to the storage tank.
The original clear well has experienced water leaks since its construction in 1888. The new pumps were installed to improve water delivery efficiency.
Brent Haas, manager of Jefferson City operations for Missouri American Water, said in a press release it was time to update the clear well.
"We are excited that the improvements at our Jefferson City treatment plant will improve our ability to provide clean, safe, reliable service to our customers,” Haas said in the press release. "The clear well, which serves as a storage tank for our treated drinking water, dated back to 1888 and was well past its expected life.”
Missouri American Water partnered with Goodwin Brothers Construction Co. and several local companies for the 15-month construction project.