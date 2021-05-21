JEFFERSON CITY - The newly-renovated amphitheater in Ellis-Porter Park is officially open, and has a new name, in time for summer.
Members of the Parks and Recreation Commission were present at the amphitheater on Friday to cut the ribbon and announce the sponsor.
"Capital Region is going to be the major sponsor," Jefferson City Parks and Recreation commissioner Roger Schwartze said. "We are very pleased with that local group that has been here in Jefferson City a long time.
The amphitheater will now be known as the Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater.
Musicians Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence will perform at the first amphitheater concert at 7:30pm on Saturday.
"We are going to have a great event and a great venue with two great country music performers," Parks and recreation President Chris Leuckel said. "I think everyone is going to have a great time."
New elements related to the venue include a new logo, website, social media, advertising, signage, uniforms, and first aid station.
Capital Region MU Health Care will have the opportunity to sponsor future events during the duration of the agreement.
"It is a wonderful thing and we're certainly looking forward to all the fun that's going to happen out here," Schwartze said.
Additional concerts that are scheduled include Chris Janson, Brian Regan, Little River Band and Steve Earle & the Dukes.