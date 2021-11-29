JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Animal Shelter is closed to the public from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.
The shelter will not be accepting intakes and will suspend all owner releases until further notice. Adoptions will be by appointment only, and the shelter says it will keep its list of available animals updated online via Facebook.
"The animal shelter is still a functioning, operational unit," said Lt. David Williams, a public information officer for JCPD. "The only difference is that we have limited the amount of public access."
Cole County residents are still able to report stray animals to law enforcement throughout the temporary restriction.
"If someone sees a dog running in traffic, then still call the police department," Lt. Williams said. "They will still call animal control. We would send an officer to investigate, and if the officer deemed that that animal needed to go to the shelter, they would take that animal to the shelter. They would attempt to contact the owner, and when the owner wanted to pick up their animal, they would have to make an appointment."
JCPD blames the "unprecedented circumstances" of staffing shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for the closure. However, this isn't the first instance of the police department adapting to the change.
"It's like any other position that we have to have sufficient personnel for it to operate, and we have, during different periods of time, had to limit the access to the shelter, so this is not something that's brand new," Lt. Williams said.
The JCPD website lists job offerings for animal control officer and veterinary assistant roles at the shelter. The shelter operates as a section of the police department.
Staff plan to use the closure to focus on caring for the animals in the shelter.