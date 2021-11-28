JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Animal Shelter will close to the public starting Monday November 29, according to a press release sent out by the Jefferson City Police Department Saturday night.
The shelter will not be accepting intakes and will suspend all owner releases until further notice. Adoptions will be by appointment only and the shelter says it will keep its list of available animals updated online.
The closure is expected to last through Friday December 3.
JCPD blames the "unprecedented circumstances" of staffing shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for the closure.
Staff plan to use the closure to focus on caring for the animals in the shelter.