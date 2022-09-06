JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department extinguished a structural fire in an apartment Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:50 p.m., fire personnel responded to a report at an apartment building along Monroe Street. According to a news release, the crew made an aggressive interior attack which quickly brought the fire under control.
Upon investigation, the department determined the cause to be accidental. The fire started in the kitchen, the release stated, and was successfully contained to that area.
Authorities reported that nobody was home at the time of the fire, and three cats were rescued from the apartment unit.
Two adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire. All are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Three engine companies, one ladder company, one squad company and one chief officer responded to the incident along with personnel from Cole County Emergency Medical Services and the Jefferson City Police Department.
There was only moderate damage to the single unit of the apartment building, and the Jefferson City Fire Department reminds residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors.