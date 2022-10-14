JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the State of the City and County presentation and panel Friday.
"It's been 10 or more years since we've done this program and that's why I think we're getting a great response to it," Gary Plummer, president and CEO of the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
Plummer explained that the State of the City and County is to talk about what is going on in those two governmental bodies, Jefferson City and Cole County, and also talk about what the future holds.
Mayor Carrie Tergin and Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman will start with a presentation.
“Well one of our biggest topics right now is redevelopment of the historic penitentiary site," Tergin said. "We know that’s one of our biggest economic growth and development projects we have been working on for quite some time. So I'll give an update on that."
Another topic Tergin says has been in the talks is housing.
“It’s a topic that has been around since before the tornado but especially since then, of how we get our housing market back to where it needs to be to help with employment and those kinds of things," she said.
Tergin will also give a preview on a topic that city council will discuss at Monday’s night council meeting.
“Capitol Avenue, we’re right on the edge on having our structural assessments done," she said. "So I’ll give a little sneak preview of what we are doing there with that.”
Following Mayor Tergin and Commissioner Bushman’s presentation, there will be a discussion panel. The discussion topics will center on the areas the chamber focuses on, which include business growth, infrastructure and development.
"That's one of the reasons why we are putting Bob Gilbert, who's our transportation chairman and Logan Gratz, who chairs our government relations committee on the panel so that they can help drive the discussion with those three focal points," Plummer said.
PLummer said they will also discuss business regulations at a local level and how the city and county play an important role in encouraging more business startups in the community.
He gives credit to Gilbert and Gratz for not only "getting the business community reengaged" but also asking the Chamber of Commerce to bring back the State of the City and County.
Plummer is unsure if more State of the City and County will be held in the future, but the Chamber of Commerce is just "setting the agenda and letting the public sector leadership respond to that and tell us what they’re working on and how the public sector and private sector can work closer together to try to make those opportunities a reality.”
The State of the City and County will be held at noon Friday at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. Tickets were available in advance.